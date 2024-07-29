MLA’s scheme eases interview fright of job aspirants in Kerala

KANNUR: Interviews often pose a daunting challenge for job seekers, with lack of self-confidence and experience being significant obstacles. However, in Taliparamba, job seekers can now seek the guidance of a support group called Job Stations to overcome the anxiety of interviews and land their dream jobs.

Spearheaded by MLA M V Govindan, the ‘Taliparamba Constituency Employment and Entrepreneurship’ project aims “to produce at least one competent person from each house in the constituency to excel in jobs”.

The project has established the support group to guide candidates through the process, including attending mock interviews, free of cost. The initiative is coordinated by local bodies in collaboration with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission. A digital platform, DWMS, connects job seekers to the Job Stations.

The pilot project began in October 2023, with community ambassadors conducting door-to-door surveys to determine the unemployment rate in the constituency. “A total of 4,693 people aged 18 to 50 expressed interest in finding jobs. This list was later narrowed down to 3,851 people within the age range of 21 to 40.

In less than a year, over 300 jobs have been created in Taliparamba,” Govindan said. “We have started Job Stations in several parts of the constituency to help the candidates,” Govindan pointed out. Currently, 30 Job Stations have been set up in the constituency to help candidates use the services provided by the DWMS Connect app and website.

“Right from the beginning of the DWMS registration, career counsellors assist candidates through all the processes until they secure a job. There are five main steps in the entire process, comprising a psychometric test, career counselling, robotic interview, personality development interview, and work readiness programmes,” said community-level project coordinator Lisha K.

“One crucial aspect is the robotic interview, which helps candidates build confidence for real job interviews. As of now, 1,295 candidates have completed these steps and are ready to take up a job,” Lisha added.