BJP gets two members in Kerala University Syndicate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For the first time in the history of Kerala University, its Syndicate is set to have two representatives from the BJP. Of the nine Syndicate seats to which election was held on Monday, two BJP candidates, who were earlier nominated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to the senate, were elected to the apex varsity body.

While the LDF won six seats, the UDF could win only a single seat. Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute senior scientist Vinodkumar T G Nair and P S Gopakumar were the BJP nominees who were elected to the Syndicate from the general constituency.

However, the official declaration of the election results is subject to final orders from the High Court as the votes of 15 Senate members have not been counted based on the court’s direction.

The syndicate election witnessed dramatic moments earlier in the day when Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal insisted that the counting of votes could be carried out only on the specific directions of the High Court. SFI activists gheraoed the Vice Chancellor creating a tense situation in the varsity. Later, the court allowed the counting of votes barring the votes cast by 15 electors in the Senate.