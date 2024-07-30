Cyber fraudsters on the prowl with fake banking apps in Kerala

KOCHI: Beware! Cyber fraudsters are devising innovative methods to deceive gullible people. Their latest tactic: Crafting fake banking apps that eerily resemble genuine ones. Recently, a woman from Kalamassery fell prey to this ruse and lost Rs 9.3 lakh due to unauthorised transactions on her debit and credit cards after installing a fake banking app.

According to the police, the victim had been an ICICI Bank account holder for several years. This month, she received a call from someone claiming to be a bank official. The caller informed her about a new banking app and its benefits.

“Subsequently, the victim received an SMS containing a link to an app named ICICIbank.apk. Trusting its legitimacy, she installed the app by clicking on the link. The installed app appeared to have all her online banking account features,” explained a police officer.

It wasn’t until a week later that the woman realised she had been deceived. She began receiving notifications of unauthorised transactions made through her debit and credit cards.

Nearly Rs 5 lakh had been deducted from her debit card, and five transactions totalling Rs 4.3 lakh were made from her credit card.

“The app the victim installed was fake; it was a remote screen-sharing app. Using this app, the perpetrators accessed her debit and credit card details, including PINs and OTPs,” said the officer.