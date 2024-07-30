Engale Cafe serves up tribal business success with organic delicacies in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: To savour the delightful combination of mouth-watering steamed tapioca, bird’s eye chilli chutney (chamandhi), and refreshing tea, Engale Cafe -- a charming haven run entirely by tribal people near the Teak Museum in Nilambur -- is the ultimate destination.

A variety of other steamed wild tubers, collected from the local forest, can also be savoured at the cafe. Delighting the taste buds of people with delectable dishes made from organic produce, the cafe weaves a captivating tale of a thriving small-scale business.

“This cafe is operated by a group of five tribal individuals from Nilambur. Despite being open for only two weeks, we generate sales of around Rs 20,000 daily,” says Surendran Suresh, the leader of the group and a member of the Kattunaikka community in Amarambalam. Tea, coffee, and an array of traditional Kerala snacks -- including banana fritters, various types of chips made in coconut oil, jaggery-coated banana chips, tapioca dishes, honey products, and chappi, a beverage made from wild ginger, black pepper powder, and coffee -- are served here under hygienic conditions.

The cafe not only delights its customers but also financially empowers the tribal people of Nilambur. “The food items served in the cafe are made from produce either collected from the forest or cultivated in Nilambur by tribal people. For instance, we source bananas and wild tubers from our community members to create banana fritters and various steamed tuber dishes. This ensures that our community benefits directly from the supplies to the cafe,” Surendran says.