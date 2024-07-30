IMD issues red alert in eight districts of Kerala; warns of landslides, flashfloods

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IMD reassessed the weather conditions in Kerala and issued a red alert in the districts of Wayanad, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod predicting extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday. These districts are likely to receive over 204 mm of rain at isolated locations within 24 hours.

The extremely heavy rainfall in a short period could result in flash floods and trigger landslides in Kerala, said IMD.

An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam where isolated heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm is expected in the same timeframe. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, are under a yellow alert.

“Heavy rainfall in a short period can create hazards, such as flash floods. Waterlogging is also likely in urban and low-lying areas. Continued rainfall may trigger landslides. Public and government systems should exercise extreme caution,” said a statement from the IMD.

The Central Water Commission also issued orange and yellow alerts as the water levels in the rivers in Kerala have risen dangerously. They have also issued orange alerts for Kaliyar in Ernakulam, Keecheri in Thrissur, Pulamthodu in Palakkad, and Kutyadi in Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram, Pampa in Pathanamthitta, Thodupuzha in Idukki, Gayathri in Thrissur, Chaliyar and Kuthirapuzha in Malappuram have been issued a yellow alert. An orange alert indicates water level is approaching the warning level with potential flooding.