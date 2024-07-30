Incessant rains derail life of Palakkad residents

PALAKKAD: Closure of major roads and bridges, multiple landslides in the hill stations and catchment areas, frequent power failures and cancellation of public transports have put a stop to the normal life in Palakkad on Tuesday, as the region continued receiving incessant rains beginning on Monday noon.
Several houses were completely damaged, religious places were submerged, and major roads and towns were completely clogged even though no casualties have been reported so far.
The Pattambi Bridge connecting Palakkad and Thrissur districts was closed by 11.30 am. The district collector announced compulsory closure of all tourism centres in the district till further information. The collector also informed that the spillways of Pothundi dam will be raised at a limited height at 2 pm on Tuesday. The sluice at Siruvani River was raised by 100 cm and all the mining activities and quarry works have been prohibited till further notice.
Meanwhile the minister for LSGD, Rural Development and Excise MB Rajesh directed the district administration for speedy coordination of relief operations and precautionary measures. The minister requested those living on the banks of Bharathapuzha to take extra precaution and be vigilant.
The low-lying residential areas in Palakkad, Alathur, Ottapalam, Cherpulassery, Thrithala, Pattambi and Mannarkkad were all affected in the rains.
Atleast 12 families were shifted on Tuesday morning to the Thiru Hridaya temple hall after a landslide broke out at Mayiladum Paritha in the Kayaradi village.
Another 50 people from 15 houses have been shifted to Chaithanya Kalyana Mandapam after the Alampallam River Bridge overflowed in the Vadavannur village.
Various families living on the banks of BharathaPuzha in the Thrithala area have also been directed to move to safer places though no untoward incidents have been reported so far.
The District Collector has imposed round-the-clock restrictions on traffic in the Nelliyampathy and Attapadi areas in Palakkad district due to the possibility of landslides.
Palakkad DEOC - 0491 2505292/8921994727
Toll Free - 1077
Palakkad TEOC - 0491 2505770
Alathur TEOC - 0492 2222324
Chittur TEOC - 0492 3224740
Ottappalam - 0466 2244322
Mannarkkad - 0492 4222397
Pattambi - 0466 2214300
Attappadi - 0492 4291470