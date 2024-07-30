Incessant rains derail life of Palakkad residents

PALAKKAD: Closure of major roads and bridges, multiple landslides in the hill stations and catchment areas, frequent power failures and cancellation of public transports have put a stop to the normal life in Palakkad on Tuesday, as the region continued receiving incessant rains beginning on Monday noon.

Several houses were completely damaged, religious places were submerged, and major roads and towns were completely clogged even though no casualties have been reported so far.

The Pattambi Bridge connecting Palakkad and Thrissur districts was closed by 11.30 am. The district collector announced compulsory closure of all tourism centres in the district till further information. The collector also informed that the spillways of Pothundi dam will be raised at a limited height at 2 pm on Tuesday. The sluice at Siruvani River was raised by 100 cm and all the mining activities and quarry works have been prohibited till further notice.

Meanwhile the minister for LSGD, Rural Development and Excise MB Rajesh directed the district administration for speedy coordination of relief operations and precautionary measures. The minister requested those living on the banks of Bharathapuzha to take extra precaution and be vigilant.