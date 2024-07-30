Kerala: KMRL’s open-air theatre turns dubious locale

KOCHI: The ambitious open-air theatre launched to provide a vibrant space for live cultural performances in the heart of the city -- at Jos Junction -- has now turned into a haven for anti-social elements. The reason: poor upkeep and lack of events.

Residents and owners of business establishments in the area have reported incidents of drug abuse and prostitution around the open-air theatre, triggering question marks over its feasibility going forward.

“Drug peddlers, prostitutes, and thieves have turned the area into a nightmare for local residents. Though the issue has been brought to the notice of the officials concerned, the situation remains the same,” said Jose Pradeep, the president of Kerala Travel Mart and the managing partner of Hotel Yuvarani Residency.

Pradeep has written to Loknath Behera, the managing director of KMRL which manages the open-air theatre launched in 2020, to initiate action and clean up the area off anti-social elements.

“The pedestrians and even those working in the various businesses nearby are scared to walk through this area as prostitutes have taken over the space and walk around canvassing clients. Recently, a brawl broke out there. After the incident, the police have increased patrolling, and there has been some respite from drug dealers,” he pointed out.

Sunil Jacob Jose, an advocate at the Kerala High Court, said: “My family can’t come out of the house because of the prostitutes roaming around. They carry out their trade in the nearby lodges. The situation is dire, and hence, we are planning to shift.”