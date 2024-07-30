Kerala reports first case of African eye worm infection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Doctors at Chaitanya Eye Hospital uncovered the first case of African eye worm infection in the state when they removed a 15 cm-long worm from a man in Thiruvananthapuram. The worm was embedded behind the eyelid, causing significant pain for the 22-year-old from the coastal village of Maryanadu.

An ultrasound scan confirmed the presence of the worm. It was identified as the rare Loa loa roundworm, a finding later confirmed by a pathologist at a private lab and also by the Government Medical College authorities. However, the presence of such a worm has puzzled the doctors.

“There were just around 10 cases of African eye worm infection reported in the country. Previously, cases had been reported in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh. But this patient has no travel history,” said Dr Aparna K S of the oculoplasty department at Chaitanya Eye Hospital and Research Centre. She along with her colleague Dr. Abraham Kurian carried out the treatment.

People can get an African eye worm infection if they are bitten by deerflies (found in the rainforests in West and Central Africa) that carry the parasite.

The parasite can produce and live inside human beings in the blood, lungs, lymphatic system and tissues under the skin. The patient only had a sore eye, but the worm can move across the eye and back into the body. “The vision can get affected if it goes inside the retina. The worm is not deadly. But it is important to create awareness though,” said Dr Aparna.

The doctors started anti-worm medication on the patient immediately. Later, blood tests were conducted to check the presence of infection and it turned out to be negative.