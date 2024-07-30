Train services affected as water flows over tracks in Thrissur; KSRTC buses terminate services

KOCHI: Due to the heavy rain and resultant waterlogging between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakanchery in Thrissur district, fourteen train services have been affected. Given the heavy water flow over the tracks, four trains have been cancelled, 12 others have been partially cancelled and two trains have been rescheduled. Meanwhile, the railway officials said that work is going in full-swing to restart the service.

The KSRTC buses have also cancelled or short terminated a number of services to hilly destinations like Munnar and Puppara in Idukki after landslides disrupted traffic movements through key routes like Anachal and Kallar.

Many long services from key depots like Ernakulam like the Ernakulam-Chennai Super Deluxe were cancelled. A special direction has been given not to operate buses through waterlogged sections.

Several buses in the non-demand routes were diverted for rescue and relief operations in coordination with various district administrations. At least four buses were allotted to ferry NDRF personnel from Kannur DSC centre to the affected areas in Wayanad.

List of trains cancelled

Train number 06445 Guruvayur-Thrissur daily express

Train no 06446 Thrissur-Guruvayur daily express

Train no 06497 Shoranur-Thrissur daily express

Train no 06496 Thrissur-Shoranur daily express