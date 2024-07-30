Train services affected as water flows over tracks in Thrissur; KSRTC buses terminate services

KOCHI: Due to the heavy rain and resultant waterlogging between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakanchery in Thrissur district, fourteen train services have been affected. Given the heavy water flow over the tracks, four trains have been cancelled, 12 others have been partially cancelled and two trains have been rescheduled. Meanwhile, the railway officials said that work is going in full-swing to restart the service.
The KSRTC buses have also cancelled or short terminated a number of services to hilly destinations like Munnar and Puppara in Idukki after landslides disrupted traffic movements through key routes like Anachal and Kallar.
Many long services from key depots like Ernakulam like the Ernakulam-Chennai Super Deluxe were cancelled. A special direction has been given not to operate buses through waterlogged sections.
Several buses in the non-demand routes were diverted for rescue and relief operations in coordination with various district administrations. At least four buses were allotted to ferry NDRF personnel from Kannur DSC centre to the affected areas in Wayanad.
List of trains cancelled
Train number 06445 Guruvayur-Thrissur daily express
Train no 06446 Thrissur-Guruvayur daily express
Train no 06497 Shoranur-Thrissur daily express
Train no 06496 Thrissur-Shoranur daily express
Partial cancellation
Train no 12082 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janashatabdi Express was short-terminated at Shoranur
Train no 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Intercity Express short-terminated at Shoranur
Train no 16649 Mangaluru Central-Kanyakumari Parasuram Express short-terminated at Shoranur
Train no 16326 Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express short-terminated at Angamaly
Train no 12075 Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janashatabdi Express commenced service from Ernakulam Jn instead of Kozhikode
Train no 16650 Kanyakumari-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express commenced service from Shoranur
Train no 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express commenced service from Angamaly
Train no 16301 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express commenced service from Chalakudy instead of Shoranur
Train no Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express commenced service from Aluva instead of Palakkad
A special train Train no 06305 Thrissur-Ernakulam Special train was operated for the convenience of the passengers