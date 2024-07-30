Water levels in Kerala rivers rising dangerously: CWC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The water levels in the rivers in Kerala have risen dangerously prompting the Central Water Commission to issue orange and yellow alerts.

The commission have issued orange alerts for Kaliyar in Ernakulam, Keecheri in Thrissur, Pulamthodu in Palakkad, and Kutyadi in Kozhikode.

An orange alert indicates water level is approaching the warning level with potential flooding.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Karamana river in Thiruvananthapuram, Pampa in Pathanamthitta, Thodupuzha in Idukki and Gayathri in Thrissur and Chaliyar and Kuthirapuzha in Malappuram.

Earlier the IMD had warned of extremely heavy rainfall in a short period in Kerala, which could result in flash floods and trigger landslides.

A red alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These districts are expected to receive over 204 mm of rain at isolated locations within 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, where isolated heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 204 mm is expected in the same timeframe.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert.

“Heavy rainfall in a short period can create hazards, such as flash floods. Waterlogging is also likely in urban and low-lying areas. Continued rainfall may trigger landslides. Public and government systems should exercise extreme caution,” said a statement from the IMD.