Wayanad tragedy: National Green Tribunal to take up suo moto case

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday had expressed concern over unprecedented landslides that rocked Wayanad in Kerala claiming several lives and decided to take-up suo moto hearing.

The bench comprising judicial member justice Pushpa Sathyanarayanan and expert member K Satyagopal have asked the registry to list the case and directed the Kerala standing counsel to collect data on trigger points such as roads, buildings and existing quarries in and around the affected villages.

Pusha Sathyanarayanan said, "We are deeply concerned."

Experts say this man-made disaster should be a wake-up call for all other States, including Tamil Nadu, which allowed unregulated and unscientific constructions in the hilly regions without conducting proper risk assessment.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) report submitted to Union environment ministry way back in 2011 had included Vythiri, Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery taluks in Wayanad in 'ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ)-1', which means that change in land use is not permitted from forest to non-forest uses or agricultural to non-agricultural.

In Tamil Nadu, popular tourist destinations like Kodaikkanal, Ooty, Gudalur, Kotagiri, Ambasamudram, Pollachi etc were included in ESZ-1. But this report prepared by ecologist Madhav Gadgil was never implemented.