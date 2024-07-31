Ferocity felt in Malappuram as bodies float in Chaliyar

MALAPPURAM: In the still of the night, around 3 am on Tuesday, Nilambur’s tranquillity was shattered by urgent messages on WhatsApp groups. News of a devastating landslide in Wayanad quickly spread through the community, carrying a grim warning: the incident’s aftermath would raise the water level in the Chaliyar river, endangering Nilambur’s banks. As dawn broke, the river indeed swelled dramatically, and the full extent of the disaster began to unfold.

By morning, the river turned into a cruel witness to the calamity. Officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Fire and Rescue Services, the Emergency Rescue Force (ERF), police, and residents plunged into a heart-wrenching recovery operation.

They retrieved lifeless bodies and body parts from the Chaliyar river and its banks, a sobering testament to the landslide’s ferocity. Some bodies floated in the river, while others were found buried beneath the sand along the riverbank. Many were recovered amid the debris left by the landslide.

In total, 32 bodies were recovered from Nilambur, including those of 19 men, 11 women, and two boys. Additionally, 25 body parts were found scattered across the Chungathara and Pothukal panchayats. The postmortem procedures began swiftly, with 26 bodies undergoing examination by day’s end.

The postmortem and inquest procedures are expected to continue throughout the night. Medical teams from Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) arrived at Nilambur District Hospital to expedite the process, utilising the hospital’s pay wards and arranging over 50 freezers to store the remains.