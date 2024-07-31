Wayanad landslides: Authorities scramble to account for missing persons

WAYANAD: District authorities in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped.

A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.

The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.

Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced.

The government has prioritised saving as many lives as possible, providing medical care to the injured, and relocating others to safer areas.

In Wayanad, 45 relief camps have been established, accommodating 3,069 people.