Wayanad landslides: Death toll rises to 123, a town swept away, hundreds feared trapped

WAYANAD: Massive landslides wreaked havoc in the Wayanad district of Kerala, leaving at least 123 people, including children, dead and several families missing, according to the last update from government sources.

The landslides occurred during the early hours of Tuesday washing away houses and families. It left a trail of destruction, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, hampering rescue operations.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were the areas hit and cut off by the landslides, authorities said. According to reports, the Mundakkai town was completely swept away by the landslide.

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction. Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.

According to media reports, at least 17 bodies swept away by the gushing water were recovered, several kilometres away, from the Chaliyar River in Malappuram.

The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy. According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as many as 34 bodies have been identified and 18 bodies have been handed over to the families. DNA tests are being done to identify the unidentifiable bodies.

The Army rescued about 1,000 people using a temporary bridge after torrential rains washed away the permanent structure Col. Paramvir Singh Nagra, Commandant of DSC Centre, advised pausing rescue efforts as darkness fell. The Army had been on alert for 15 days and was mobilized by the Kerala government following the devastating landslides.

“This is a major calamity,” said Col. Nagra, noting the involvement of NDRF, Navy, and Air Force. Sniffer dogs and bridge equipment are en route to assist further operations. The temporary bridge has enabled the rescue of over 1,000 people, but it is unsafe for nighttime use.

"We plan to resume efforts in daylight," Col. Nagra stated.

Several survivors were also airlifted by the Indian Air Force.

Several injured people trapped in Mundakkai have been rescued, Kerala CM told media persons.

As many as 45 relief camps have opened in the district and 3069 people have been moved to the camps. 118 relief camps have been set up across the state with 5531 people, Vijayan said.

In the wake of the disaster, the state government has announced two days official mourning on July 30 and 31. There will be no official functions and celebrations on these days.