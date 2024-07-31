Short-termination and cancellation of trains leave passengers stranded in Kerala

KOCHI: The heavy rain that led to waterlogging of the tracks near Akamala between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur affected the train services towards the northern parts of Kerala on Tuesday.

The Vazhani River burst its banks, flooding the tracks at Akamala, thus bringing the train services to a halt. As many as 14 services were affected. While four trains were cancelled, 12 others were short-terminated at many stations en route and two trains were rescheduled. The services got back to normal after 4 pm.

According to railway officials, a special train was operated between Thrissur and Ernakulam on Tuesday to ferry passengers who got stuck in the stations after the services got cancelled or rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the railway stations saw passengers stranded while those arriving on board trains like Palaruvi Express, Venad Express, Parasuram Express, Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express and their pair trains having to alight at Aluva, Angamaly, Chalakudy and Shoranur.