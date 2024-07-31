Short-termination and cancellation of trains leave passengers stranded in Kerala

KOCHI: The heavy rain that led to waterlogging of the tracks near Akamala between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur affected the train services towards the northern parts of Kerala on Tuesday.
The Vazhani River burst its banks, flooding the tracks at Akamala, thus bringing the train services to a halt. As many as 14 services were affected. While four trains were cancelled, 12 others were short-terminated at many stations en route and two trains were rescheduled. The services got back to normal after 4 pm.
According to railway officials, a special train was operated between Thrissur and Ernakulam on Tuesday to ferry passengers who got stuck in the stations after the services got cancelled or rescheduled.
Meanwhile, the railway stations saw passengers stranded while those arriving on board trains like Palaruvi Express, Venad Express, Parasuram Express, Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express and their pair trains having to alight at Aluva, Angamaly, Chalakudy and Shoranur.
List of cancelled trains
■ Train number 06445 Guruvayur-Thrissur daily express
■ Train no 06446 Thrissur-Guruvayur daily express
■ Train no 06497 Shoranur-Thrissur daily express
■ Train no 06496 Thrissur-Shoranur daily express
Partial cancellation
■ Train no 12082 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express short-terminated at Shoranur
■ Train no 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Intercity Express short-terminated at Shoranur
■ Train no 16649 Mangaluru Central-Kanyakumari Parasuram Express short-terminated at Shoranur
■ Train no 16326 Kottayam-Nilambur Road Express short-terminated at Angamaly
■ Train no 12075 Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express commenced service from Ernakulam Jn instead of Kozhikode
■ Train no 16650 Kanyakumari-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express commenced service from Shoranur
■ Train no 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam Express commenced service from Angamaly
■ Train no 16301 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express commenced service from Chalakudy instead of Shoranur
■ Train no Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express commenced service from Aluva instead of Palakkad
■ A special train Train no 06305 Thrissur-Ernakulam Special train was operated for the convenience of the passengers