Wayanad landslides: Valley life ends under rubble

KALPETTA: In possibly the worst natural calamity that has ever hit Kerala, two massive landslides within a span of two-and-a-half hours devoured Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district, leaving around 125 dead and nearly 90 missing in the wee hours of Tuesday. As many as 481 people have been rescued. Of them, 113 persons are under treatment. So far, 48 bodies have been identified.

The torrent was so strong that several bodies were recovered from Pothukal in Malappuram, around 10kms away from the epicentre of the incident.

Most of the victims were washed away in sleep as the landslides occurred at 1.30am and 4am. Huge boulders and uprooted trees gushed downwards to Chooralmala from Mundakkai, causing severe damage. The heavy surge of water from the hilltop changed the nature of the tiny Iruvazhinji river, submerging everything on its banks. Several houses were destroyed, a temple and a mosque were submerged, and a school building severely damaged.

Heavy rain and the presence of mud, huge pieces of rocks and trees made rescue operations difficult. Scores of earthmovers were brought in to remove the mud and rocks. Bodies were taken out of the mud with great difficulty. Around 250 people were stranded at Mundakkai as the bridge that connected the area was washed away.

Rescue workers tried to reach them using a ropeway but the exercise was time-consuming. The possibility of another landslide also slowed down rescue operations. They were finally rescued on Tuesday evening after the Army constructed a make-shift bridge across the river.

Personnel from 122 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army of the Madras Regiment, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from different parts of Kerala, Air Force from Coimbatore and fire and rescue services and police took part in the rescue operations that were temporarily halted in the night due to bad weather.