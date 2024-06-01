Applications invited for PhD programs in KTU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited applications for PhD admission for the 2024-25 academic year. The deadline for applying online is June 20.

Eligible candidates must hold a master’s degree in engineering/technology, architecture, basic sciences, applied science, mathematics, computer applications, or a master’s degree by research in engineering/technology with a minimum CGPA of 5.75. For candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layers), and differently-abled categories, the minimum CGPA requirement is 5.25. Applicants with a CGPA of 7.75 in engineering/architecture degrees are also eligible to apply for the PhD programme. Those from the SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories should have a 7.25 CGPA.

Applicants currently in the final semester of their PG or UG programmes may apply with the grades of their results published up to the present. The selection process will consist of an entrance test and interview, with candidates required to score a minimum overall of 50% in both the test and interview for selection. The application fee is Rs 1,100, while SC and ST applicants are charged Rs 550. For details, visit the university website at www.ktu.edu.in.