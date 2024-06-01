‘Hectic’ is the word for three biggies in Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a union minister, a sitting MP and an MLA beign the three major contestants in Attingal parliamentary constituency, none of the three candidates could take a break from their hectic schedules since polling day on April 26. While being busy with their official responsibilities, V Muraleedharan of the BJP, Adoor Prakash of the Congress and V Joy of the CPM claimed nothing short of their respective wins in the keenly-watched triangular contest in the constituency.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, who had been a regular presence in Attingal much before the election, could be present in the constituency only for a few days since the polling day. The reason being the BJP’s policy of deputing senior leaders for election campaigns in other states. Muraleedharan was the party’s in-charge of election in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that went to polls on May 25, in the penultimate phase of the seven-phased election.

“Three days after polling day, I reached West Bengal and extensively toured the eight constituencies as part of election work. In between, I visited Delhi as part of my official duties and also made brief visits to Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram a couple of times for a few public functions that were scheduled earlier,” Muraleedharan told TNIE.

The BJP had carried out an extensive post-poll analysis in the constituency and Muraleedahran exuded confidence that the huge surge in votes seen last time would turn into a victory for the saffron party this time around.

For Adoor Prakash MP, who wrested the seat in the previous election from the CPM in a keenly-fought contest, the days after polling were equally hectic.

Surrounded by people with petitions and various demands, Prakash could manage to visit his ancestral house in Adoor only for a day or two owing to a brief illness.

There is no word called rest in public life. People come to us with their demands and we have to get it done,” Prakash said. Asked about the post-poll analysis, the 68-year-old leader said the feedback from party workers has been positive, indicating a second time win for him from Attingal.

V Joy, the MLA of Varkala that falls under the Attingal parliamentary segment, said he has had a packed schedule over the past month.

Being the Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the CPM, Joy has to juggle the roles of MLA and party leader. Joy told TNIE that he barely had a week to himself and that too for undergoing medical treatment.

“Three days after polling day, I re-assumed the charge of CPM district secretary. Soon after that, I had to undergo treatment for a week due to nagging pain on my back and knees, probably due to the election campaign,” Joy said.

However, things were back to square one since then, with the leader engrossing himself in his official duties.

The 59-year-old leader believes he has done justice to his twin role as party leader and MLA and is confident that his close connection with the people will stand him in good stead in the election.