Kerala High Court sought probe report on ‘Kafir’ screenshot

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to the office of the Vadakara superintendent of police regarding the controversial ‘kafir’ screenshot issue. The court has demanded a comprehensive report on the probe conducted by the Vadakara police from April 25 till the last day of investigation. The report must be submitted by June 14.

The court’s directive came on Friday while considering a petition filed by Muslim Youth League (MYL) leader P K Kasim. Kasim approached the HC on Thursday, alleging that a fake screenshot was circulated in his name. He stated that despite filing a complaint with Vadakara police, the authorities failed to take effective action and instead, redirected the probe against him.

The petitioner claimed that the police investigation into the issue was biased and misdirected. “As soon as I became aware of the screenshot being circulated in my name, I approached the Vadakara police to file a complaint against the Ambadimukk Sagakkal Facebook ID, where the screenshot had first appeared. However, the police registered a case against an ‘unknown person’. They are clearly showing a bias in the issue,” Kasim said.

Meanwhile, a team led by Vadakara SHO recorded the statement of former MLA K K Latika who had shared the screenshot on April 25.

Memory card row: Survivor’s plea adjourned

The Kerala High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, seeking an inquiry into the unauthorised access to the memory card containing videos of the alleged assault, to June 24. Justice C S Dias considered the survivor’s plea to quash the fact-finding inquiry by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court judge over the illegal access to the memory card. According to the victim, a Special Investigation Team should be constituted by the state police chief headed by an officer not below the rank of IG by registering a crime in this regard.

HC upholds Vazhoor Soman’s election from Peermade assembly constituency

The Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the election of LDF candidate Vazhoor Soman from the Peerumade assembly constituency. Vazhoor Soman defeated Congress candidate Syriac Thomas by 1,835 votes. Justice Mary Joseph issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by Congress candidate Syriac Thomas seeking to declare the election null and void. The petitioner alleged that the returning officer improperly accepted the nomination of the LDF candidate. He had not filled the entire columns in the affidavit, hence the acceptance of nomination is illegal. However, the court rejected the arguments of the Congress candidate. It said the final judgment will be released on June 5.