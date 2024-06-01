Kerala likely to get heavy rain on June 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Kerala until Saturday, and rain or thundershower at most places in the state until June 6. Yellow alert has been issued for five districts, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, on Saturday.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, are very likely at one or two places in Kerala until Sunday, June 2.

As per the IMD, the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam and most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

It said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and southwest Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days.

The IMD also said the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.