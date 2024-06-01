KITE pioneers AI engine to combat misinformation among students

KOCHI: In the digital age, when individuals seek information online, search engines often yield a mix of relevant and irrelevant materials, sometimes leading to the spread of misinformation. To address this challenge, the Kerala Information and Technology Education (KITE) is pioneering a ground-breaking initiative. They are developing an AI engine, a first-of-its-kind in the country for a state education department, to ensure students receive validated and unbiased information.

“The development of the AI engine is still in its initial stage. We are harnessing Large Language Models (LLM), which are powerful deep-learning models pre-trained on vast datasets. Our primary objective is to provide users with unbiased information through our portal,” KITE CEO Anwar Sadath told TNIE.

Anwar says the process involves training the AI engine on the data and information within Kerala’s curriculum and portals. “Failure to train it adequately would result in biased information dissemination. Thus, our aim with this project is to eliminate algorithmic bias,” he says.

Anwar further said that algorithmic bias arises from the flawed training of the algorithm. For instance, if a user seeks information on a historical event, the LLM may present a mix of validated and unvalidated data due to its imperfect training.

KITE also plans to integrate the AI engine with the Samagra portal. “Similar to Samagra, which has been meticulously developed by KITE under the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the state government over two years, the AI engine project will evolve gradually,” says Anwar.

Samagra serves as a comprehensive digital repository for all subjects from Classes I to Plus-II. It offers syllabus-based teaching resources for schools across Kerala. Teachers contribute diverse learning materials and interactive content, which students can access freely.