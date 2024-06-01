Leakage in new flats at P&T Colony woes residents; GCDA promises action

KOCHI: The woes of P&T Colony residents, who shifted to new flats built by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in Mundamveli in January this year, appear to be never-ending. After the building started leaking in the recent rain, GCDA officials have carried out an inspection and promised rectification.

“The work will commence promptly, fully resolving the leakage issue,” GCDA said in a statement.

Leakage was reported at the new flats built under the Life Mission project after the erstwhile P&T Colony – located on the banks of the Perandoor Canal in Kadavanthra – faced constant flooding during heavy rain. Around 77 beneficiaries identified by the Kochi corporation were relocated on January 31 under a tripartite agreement.

The contract for the project was awarded to the Thrissur District Labour Contract Society (TDLC), a government-accredited agency.

“The buildings are designed using pre-engineered building (PEB) technology, with steel structures for columns and beams, concrete over deck sheets for roofing, and autoclaved aerated cement blocks for walls. Investigation revealed water entered through gaps between the trim sheet on the deck slab concrete edge and the steel beam surface,” the statement said.

TDLC attempted to fill the gap using Sikaflex 127, a waterproofing compound, GCDA said.

A detailed proposal has been submitted to the technical committee chaired by the chief engineer of the local self-government department for approval, which is expected soon, the GCDA statement added.