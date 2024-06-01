Sidharthan’s parents suspect proof tampering

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parents of J S Sidharthan, a student who died at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad, expressed concern over the bail granted to 19 students who are accused in the case. They also raised doubts about evidence tampering in the case.

The Kerala High Court’s decision to grant bail to the accused has sparked disbelief among Sidharthan’s family. T Jayaprakash, Sidharthan’s father, told TNIE that it was totally unexpected and both he and his wife, M R Sheeba, were in shock when the news came out. He said allowing the accused to roam around would be dangerous and could encourage others with similar intentions.

“Right from the beginning, the investigation was being influenced. The police too had played its part to destroy evidence. It was only after this, the case was handed over to the CBI. I have no idea about how much evidence was brought before the court. The investigation was going well in the beginning. But, as it started moving towards SFI leaders, it was being controlled from outside”, he said.

Jayaprakash also said that they were unaware of the court proceedings and do not know on what basis the bail was granted. “To my family and me, this decision is unjustified.

Jayaprakash had announced plans to take legal action to nullify the bail. “I will return to my job abroad only after the case reaches a justifiable point and after seeing a proper conclusion to the case,” he said.