Sorry DKS, no sorcery in Kerala, says K Radhakrishnan

KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The ripples caused by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s claim that black magic involving animal sacrifice was performed at a Kerala temple targeting him and the Congress-led government snowballed into a major controversy on Friday with the CPM state secretary describing D K Shivakumar as “insane”.
The devaswom minister and temple authorities have strongly refuted the charge.
Meanwhile, the Special Branch of the Kerala Police, after a thorough investigation that included inspections of temples and residences of several priests in Kannur district, submitted a report to the director general of police (DGP), dismissing Shivakumar’s allegations.
Talking to reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar had alleged that 21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs were sacrificed as part of ‘shatru bhairava yaga’ performed by ‘tantriks’ in consultation with ‘Aghoris’ (ascetic Shaivite sadhus) at “Rajarajeshwari temple” in Kerala. The yaga, aimed at the destruction of enemies, was targeted against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka, he said.
The Congress leader said he had received written information about the ritual, including its location and the individuals involved. He hinted at the involvement of political rivals but refrained from naming specific persons.
Temple authorities refute claims made by Shivakumar
Sivakumar implied that political figures from Karnataka might be orchestrating the yaga.
The authorities of the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple, a revered Shiva shrine in Taliparamba, Kannur, have refuted Shivakumar’s claims. Malabar Devaswom Board assistant commissioner Gireesh Kumar asserted that no temple in Malabar region practised illegal rituals. He released a list of rituals performed at the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple, as well as nearby shrines, which meticulously adhere to the lawful and traditional practices.
‘Shatru samhara’ pooja performed in most temples in Kerala does not require any sacrifice, he said. “It is a simple pooja limited to chanting of mantras. The only sacrifice of a living being is performed in Thiruvarkadu Bhagavathi Temple aka Madayi Kavu in Kannur. ‘Kozhi Kalasham’, a sacrifice of poultry for the goddess, is held there, but the ritual has no connection with the one claimed by the Karnataka deputy chief minister,” Gireesh said.
Kerala’s Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan rejected the possibility of such a ritual taking place in the state. “This is something that will never happen in Kerala. We will thoroughly investigate these claims,” he added.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged that Shivakumar’s claims were aimed at ridiculing Kerala’s cultural ethos, and giving it a communal angle. “The Rajarajeshwara temple at Taliparamba is an important Hindu temple in the country. Any kind of black magic or rituals involving sacrifices are not held at this temple. It was earlier known as Peruvanchallur. It was a Brahmin village and was the gateway for Aryan invasion,” he said.
Minister R Bindu termed Shivakumar’s allegations “absurd”. Such rituals could never occur in Kerala, she said, adding such statements should not be encouraged.
Akeeraman Kalidasan Bhattathiripad, president of the Yogakshema Sabha, dismissed Shivakumar’s claims as a political gimmick. “There is no such perversity in the Hindu society. The allegation is baseless,” he added.
Meanwhile, a special squad from Karnataka police reached Kannur to probe various rituals being carried out in the district. The Kerala police have also deployed a team to investigate whether any such ritual is being practised in the state. Both the teams also visited Madayi Kavu.
Spl Karnataka squad reaches Kannur for probe
A special squad from Karnataka police reached Kannur to probe various rituals being carried out in the district
The Kerala police have also deployed a team to investigate whether any such ritual is being practised in the state
Both the teams also visited Madayi Kavu