Sorry DKS, no sorcery in Kerala, says K Radhakrishnan

KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The ripples caused by the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister’s claim that black magic involving animal sacrifice was performed at a Kerala temple targeting him and the Congress-led government snowballed into a major controversy on Friday with the CPM state secretary describing D K Shivakumar as “insane”.

The devaswom minister and temple authorities have strongly refuted the charge.

Meanwhile, the Special Branch of the Kerala Police, after a thorough investigation that included inspections of temples and residences of several priests in Kannur district, submitted a report to the director general of police (DGP), dismissing Shivakumar’s allegations.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar had alleged that 21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs were sacrificed as part of ‘shatru bhairava yaga’ performed by ‘tantriks’ in consultation with ‘Aghoris’ (ascetic Shaivite sadhus) at “Rajarajeshwari temple” in Kerala. The yaga, aimed at the destruction of enemies, was targeted against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka, he said.

The Congress leader said he had received written information about the ritual, including its location and the individuals involved. He hinted at the involvement of political rivals but refrained from naming specific persons.

Temple authorities refute claims made by Shivakumar

Sivakumar implied that political figures from Karnataka might be orchestrating the yaga.

The authorities of the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple, a revered Shiva shrine in Taliparamba, Kannur, have refuted Shivakumar’s claims. Malabar Devaswom Board assistant commissioner Gireesh Kumar asserted that no temple in Malabar region practised illegal rituals. He released a list of rituals performed at the Sri Rajarajeshwara temple, as well as nearby shrines, which meticulously adhere to the lawful and traditional practices.