BJP will open LS account in Kerala: Exit polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the exit poll results are anything to go by, Kerala is set for a paradigm shift in its bipolar politics. The BJP will open its Lok Sabha account from the state for the first time, exit polls have predicted.

According to exit poll results that came out on Saturday, the saffron party could win anything between one and three LS seats in the state. They predict a clear upper hand for the UDF in the state, with the front expected to clock a minimum of 15 seats.

The LDF is expected to win more than its 2019 tally of a single seat, suggested some surveys. However, the ABP - C Voter survey predicted that the Left will draw a blank this time.

‘Chance for BJP win in Tvm, Attingal & Thrissur’

As per its prediction, the UDF will win between 17-19 seats while the BJP-led NDA would get 1-3 seats.

News 24- Today’s Chanakya suggested a better position for the NDA with four seats. While the UDF tally will be 15, the LDF will get just one seat, said Today’s Chanakya.

Axis My India survey has given 2-3 seats to NDA. While the UDF might get 17-18 seats, the LDF is likely to be confined to a miniscule space with 0-1 seats, according to Axis My India.

VMR too predicted 19 seats for the UDF, one seat for the NDA, with the LDF drawing a blank.

Noticeably, in a first, all exit polls predicted that the BJP would win its first LS seat from the state. Thiruvananthapuram, where Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took on sitting MP Shashi Tharoor; Thrissur, where actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi contested against CPI’s V S Sunil Kumar and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan; and Attingal, where Union minister V Muraleedharan contested against CPM’s V Joy and sitting Congress MP Adoor Prakash, are the three seats where the saffron party is expected to make it big.

The Times Now-ETG survey predicted 14-15 seats for the UDF, four seats for the LDF and one seat for NDA.

While TV 9 put UDF’s tally at 16, LDF at 3 and NDA at 1, the CNN News 18 exit poll predicted 15-18 seats for the UDF, 2-5 seats for the LDF and 1-3 seats for the NDA.

Polstrat has given UDF 16 seats, LDF 3 and NDA one seat. Going by India News -JAN KI BAAT, the Opposition front will get 14-17, the ruling front 3-5 and NDA 0-1.