THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress’ internal inquiry committee that probed the clash among KSU activists at the Neyyar Dam camp on May 25 called for replacing the student outfit’s incumbent leadership.

The two-member committee also came out with a serious allegation that KSU state president Aloysius Xavier did not cooperate with it at all.

KPCC general secretary M M Nazeer and Dalit Congress state president A K Sasi, who conducted the probe, put forth nine major recommendations before Congress state president K Sudhakaran, in their final report on the drunken brawl during the course of ‘Resurgence’, the study camp held at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Development Studies, Neyyar Dam.

The KSU had held a series of study camps in different regions of the state aimed at reviving the student organisation ahead of the reopening of colleges. But the clash between the activists brought shame and disgrace to the Congress.

Committee suggests appointment of senior Cong leader as KSU in-charge

It’s reliably learnt that the inquiry committee also made a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, as it blamed Aloysius for being part of a faction in the party. A party source told TNIE that the panel received more than 100 complaints from KSU activists against the student organisation’s leadership.

“The committee members deliberately delayed the final report so as to distance themselves from the ‘power struggle’ between Sudhakaran and Satheesan on the issue. They have urged Sudhakaran to apprise the NSUI and AICC leaderships about the serious lack of discipline and decorum showed by the KSU leadership, for which corrective steps should be taken. Earlier, Aloysius and his team were engaged in a similar incident at their study camp at a resort at Ramakkalmedu in Idukki,” said the party source.

While putting the entire blame on the KSU leadership, the committee also urged Sudhakaran to appoint a senior Congress leader as in-charge of the KSU. Following the resignation of KPCC vice-president V T Balram, the then in-charge, two years ago in protest against the incumbent state and district leaderships of the KSU, Sudhakaran had not appointed a replacement for him. This had resulted in the camps not having an officer-in-charge.

Major findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel