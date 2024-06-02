For me, feminism is opposing patriarchal violence: J Devika

An eternal rebel known for her non-conforming feminist positions that are usually in conflict with those of established feminist activists, J Devika often invites the wrath of many. A social critic and social science professor with the Centre for Development Studies, Devika is also a well-known creative writer and translator.

How do you perceive the current Kerala society in a historical context?

Kerala is a society with growing inequalities. The vulnerable lower-middle class is protected by the state through welfare measures, but the ‘abject’ class finds itself out of the purview of such schemes. Ironically, a major illness, or even climate change, can land the vulnerable-lower middle class too in the ‘abject’ category. Ecologically, Kerala is very fragile. If we don’t address climate change, it will worsen. On the social front, threats to caste-community entities tend to take a violent turn, possibly due to endogamy practised by communities. Community leaders have become power and resource-hungry. M K Muneer was a progressive minister who piloted many measures for transgenders, but when out of power and trapped in the space of his community, he took a transphobic stance.

But is this a Kerala-specific phenomenon?

Inequality is much less in Kerala than in other states, but it is growing.

Inequality is proportional to denied opportunities, but haven’t opportunities increased in the 21st century?

In Kerala, there has been a net job-loss for women, as per a study by K P Kannan. There is a huge gap in terms of opportunities. Traditional industries and the primary sector that employed women are in a shambles. The women who lose jobs there, enter the informal sector. Access to opportunities have also not increased among tribals, Dalits and coastal folks.

Aren’t caste and class divides coming down in the 21st century?

No. Consumerism prompts one to constantly improve one’s economic state. If poverty was the major issue in the 20th century, it’s vulnerability in the 21st century, with an ‘abject’ class even below the vulnerable section. Class divide is hence not a binary divide. The ‘vulnerable’ group can at any time fall into the ‘abject’ category. The government’s claim that it can eradicate poverty by uplifting a few families is juvenile thinking. When you uplift the abject, the vulnerable land in the category.

Industrialisation did lead to loss of many jobs in the traditional sector, with men too having to bear the brunt…

Earlier, women dominated the workforce in traditional sectors. So, women lost more jobs. After the mid-90s, the state faced a financial crisis. Men had good wages, but income was erratic. Kudumbashree came as a blessing, in the form of cheap loans and self-help ventures.