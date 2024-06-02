Guidance for Kerala farmers to increase income through value addition of produce

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Farmers in the state can increase their income through value addition of their produce. The KERALAGRO Resources Centres (KARCs) opened by the state agriculture department in all districts offer guidance and support on the production and marketing of value-added products in the agriculture sector.

The KARC is a follow-up to the annual VAIGA Expo organised by the department. Farmers who attended the VAIGA (Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture) annual expo had urged the government to popularise new technologies and products that make agriculture more profitable. They also had requested the authorities to start a permanent support system for value addition.

The KARC, functioning at the agriculture department’s head office in every district, offers a host of services. Entrepreneurship development and increasing farmers’ income are its key objectives. Farmers visiting the centre will get ideas and technologies for developing products. They will be given support to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) on the proposed venture. Government-level assistance and bank loans will also be facilitated.

The centres will provide awareness on the latest technological advancements in value chain development. Farmers can also learn about the policies, regulations and the pricing of value-added products. The centres will facilitate interactions between farmers and key personnel from the government as well as private agencies involved in the development and promotion of the agricultural sector. Seminars, training programmes and B2B meets are also planned.

The centres also allow exhibiting value-added products on a common platform. District-level expos that would introduce newer technologies and products in the agri sector are also planned. There will be exhibition-cum-sale of farmers’ products.

KERALAGRO Resources Centres: Services