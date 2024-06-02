Hibi, Thomas urge Kerala CM to preserve Aspinwall House

KOCHI: Amid the likelihood of the DLF Group selling the historic Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi to the Indian Coast Guard for normal use, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare the building a heritage site and to take immediate steps to preserve it.

Highlighting the significance of the 150-year-old building, Hibi said in his letter to the CM that its acquisition by the Coast Guard could risk the hosting of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an event of international repute.

The sixth edition of Kochi Biennale, India’s largest contemporary art exhibition scheduled to be held later this year, is on the verge of being called off owing to a severe financial crunch, and the possibility of the non-availability of the venue has compounded the problem. A source close to the exhibition’s organising body told TNIE that, given the circumstances, this year’s Biennale has been postponed.

“If the state fails to organise the Biennale this year, it would be a significant loss as the event not only stimulates the arts and cultural sectors but also boosts tourism,” Hibi wrote. He pointed out that the economic benefits that Biennale brings to both the public and the government will be affected.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister K V Thomas too has written to the chief minister, urging him to preserve the heritage property. He wrote that Biennale has helped attract tourists, which in turn has boosted the state economy.

“It is known that the Kochi Biennale Foundation has decided to postpone the sixth edition of the Biennale. Therefore, I request you to allow the state government-owned 1.29 acres of land across the Aspinwall property as a permanent venue for the Biennale,” Thomas said. Hibi has also written to the Coast Guard director general, urging the maritime agency to withdraw from its plan to acquire Aspinwall House and the surrounding area.

“It is widely recognised that the Coast Guard requires adequate land to fulfil its important duties. However, the appropriation of heritage sites such as Aspinwall House, is not the optimal solution. There are alternative lands available, particularly from the Cochin Port Trust on Willingdon Island, where acres of land lie vacant and could be utilised without infringing upon heritage sites,” the Ernakulam MP said.

Heritage conservationists, historians, and residents will launch protests against the Coast Guard if the heritage building is not preserved, he said. “Therefore, it is requested that the Coast Guard issue a detailed clarification on the matter,” Hibi added.