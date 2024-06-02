Kuzhalnadan approaches Kerala HC against Vigilance Court verdict

KOCHI: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has moved the High Court, challenging the Vigilance Court’s verdict rejecting his petition seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and Exalogic, the IT company owned by T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The revision petition seeks to quash the Vigilance Court order, which on May 6 rejected the petition of the legislator seeking a probe against the CM and his daughter on the allegation that they had received a monthly payment from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in return for favouring the operations of the firm.

It had rejected the petition citing that the documents produced by Kuzhalnadan couldn’t prove the allegations. There was no prima facie evidence to support the allegations and hence petition didn’t fall within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In his revision petition, Kuzhalnadan charged that the Vigilance Court had given the order without examining the evidence given by him in detail. The High Court will consider the petition on Monday.