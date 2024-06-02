LDF, Congress in Kerala reject exit poll predictions; term it baseless

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling Left in Kerala and the Congress on Sunday rejected as "baseless" the exit poll predictions which said that the BJP-led NDA will come to power at the Centre and also open its account in the state where it has not had an MP in the past.

The LDF also termed the predictions as "suspicious" and "politically motivated", while the Congress said that there is no need to believe the exit polls as they have been proved wrong in the past.

The LDF and the Congress, both of whom are confident of a good show in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, were in agreement that the BJP will not open its account in Kerala.

LDF convener and veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan said the exit poll predictions were not arrived at through some scientific findings or experiments, "it was not based on public sentiments" and was not an observation following a proper analysis of the elections.

"I suspect it is politically motivated. All the exit polls have taken a stand that repeats and strengthens what the BJP has been saying till now (about the poll results). That is what makes it even more suspicious," he told a TV channel.

A similar view was expressed by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who said that he will not accept exit polls which based on a sample size of 1,000 people make predictions about how lakhs of people voted.