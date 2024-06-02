P C Chacko appointed NCP national working president

KOCHI: NCP national president Sharad Pawar has appointed Kerala state president P C Chacko as the national working president of the party. The appointment has been made in view of the resignation of former working president Praful Patel who has joined the NCP Ajit Pawar faction. The NCP has two working presidents and Chacko will share the post with Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule.

Reposing his faith in Chacko, who has been a trusted lieutenant, Sharad Pawar has entrusted him with the task of revamping the NCP at the national level as the party network has weakened after a section of leaders left the party along with Ajit Pawar. This will force Chacko to shift to New Delhi to coordinate the party activities. Finding a new president will be a daunting task for the faction-ridden Kerala NCP.

“The party president has tasked me with rejuvenating the party at the national level and I will have to concentrate more on national politics in the coming days. I will have to visit Delhi frequently to coordinate the office functioning. However, the president has asked me to continue as Kerala state president for the time being,” P C Chacko told TNIE.