‘TDB trying to impose fee on Sabarimala devotees,’ says Hindu Aikya Vedi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Hindu Aikya Vedi has come out against the Travancore Devaswom Board alleging that the latter is trying to impose a fee on devotees in the name of providing insurance for those availing virtual queue facility for darshan at Sabarimala.

The Vedi criticised the board for its decision to forbid the voluntary organisation’s service during the pilgrimage season and implement reservation in aided educational institutions under it. Hindu Aikya Vedi office-bearers led by president R V Babu on Saturday met TDB president P S Prasanth and submitted a memorandum requesting the board to reconsider the decision to impose a fee for darshan.

The Vedi said any move to bring in severe restrictions and a fee for darshan would affect smooth pilgrimage.

Though in temples like Tirupathi, there is a fee for special darshan, no fee has been imposed on ordinary devotees in Sabarimala.

“The TDB has reportedly decided to levy Rs 10 from each devotee for virtual queue booking,” Babu told TNIE. “The board claims that the fee is for insurance premium. However, there is already an insurance cover for the devotees from Pamba to Sannidhanam. Recently the kin of pilgrims who died during pilgrimage were given Rs 2 lakh as insurance amount. When we asked the board president about it he was not aware of the existing system,” Babu said.

He also demanded that the TDB should retain spot booking along with virtual queue. “If it is not done ordinary devotees will suffer,” he added.

The Vedi alleged that the board’s only aim is to give salary and pension to employees rather than look after the wellbeing of devotees. “Around Rs 790 crore is spent on employees’ salary and pension. Only less than Rs 100 crore is being spent on development,” Vedi state secretary Sandeep Thampanoor told TNIE.

The Aikya Vedi alleged that the board’s decision to forbid Hindu voluntary organisation from voluntary service is not in a good sense. “Numerous voluntary organisations are willing to extend their services to pilgrims in Sabarimala. Why is the TDB preventing them? The TDB is now saying that they would recruit 5,000 volunteers outside of Hindu organisations. It is not right”, Babu said.

The Vedi also cautioned TDB against the decision to implement reservation policy in the aided educational institutions under it. “If recruitment is to be done through PSC, then a significant number of jobs will go to Muslims (18 per cent) and Latin Catholics (8 per cent). We will not allow this,” Babu said.

The Vedi also opposed the decision of the TDB to auction the lands held by it.

“The board has admitted that about 500 acres of land has been lost till now,” said Sandeep. “Many temple lands were recovered after long legal fights by devotees and Hindu organisations. The move to auction land is aimed at giving temple land to ruling party associates. If the board does not withdraw the decision, the Aikya Vedi will start a protest,” he said.