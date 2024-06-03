12-feet helicopter with spinning propellers to greet students in Nileshwar LP school

KASARGOD: Under the government-funded project ‘Varnakutaram’ launched this year, a 12-feet helicopter is being readied at Nileshwar Perole GLP School. The students are eagerly anticipating its reveal during the first week of June. And guess what the coolest part is? The helicopter’s propeller spins! Not just that, the students will also be able to explore the interior of the giant chopper built by sculptor Prabhan Nileshwar.

When the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) of the school approached Prabhan to build sculptures and murals as part of the school reopening, he suggested making something unique. From there the idea of a helicopter took wings.

“The helicopter was created by taking measurements from the internet. I think this is the first time in the state that such a helicopter has been crafted at a school. The propeller of the toy helicopter will be akin to the real one,” said Prabhan. It took four months to make the helicopter.

“When the idea of building a helicopter was proposed by Prabhan, we asked him to make a picture presentation, and after evaluating the drawing, a green signal was given by the PTA. The model turned out realistic. We are considering more structures in the future to attract children,” Rajeesh Koroth, PTA president of GLP School in Nileshwar Perole, said.