Idukki tea plantation workers’ lives dampened by monsoon rain

IDUKKI: To outsiders, the lush green tea plantations that blanket the sprawling hills of Idukki are mesmerising. However, for the thousands of plantation workers employed in these gardens, life is marked by poverty and deteriorating living conditions. This monsoon season has already wreaked havoc on the lives of tea estate workers in Peermade.

“Even on Tuesday, the roof of a house in the Tyford estate in Uppukulam collapsed. Fortunately, the family members ran out of the house upon hearing the sound, preventing a major tragedy. The roof was temporarily repaired using tarpaulin sheets with the help of neighbours,” said K P Anand, a resident.Workers say these incidents persist, yet the government only provides temporary compensation, forcing many to continue living in the same precarious conditions.