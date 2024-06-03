Kerala: Candidates, be proficient in incline driving skills!

KOCHI: With a shift towards ‘quality’ over ‘quantity’ following the implementation of revised driving test norms, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is now emphasising the challenging gradient test.

This test assesses a driver’s ability to stop and restart the vehicle on a steep upward incline. Previously, the gradient test was a minor factor in evaluating overall driving skills.

However, under the new norms, even slight mistakes, such as jerking or stalling of the vehicle, will result in the candidate failing the test.

“Earlier, we administered the gradient test randomly. Now, the inclination test is mandatory for every candidate. Each one must demonstrate their driving skills on the inclined stretch, conducted on Infopark Road, which features steep inclines,” said a senior MVD inspector.

Many candidates find the steepness challenging, as it requires them to stop and restart the vehicle using the handbrake, accelerator, foot brake, and clutch without rolling back.

This has led to an increase in the failure rate of driving tests conducted at the Ernakulam RTO since the resumption of the exercise on May 10. For instance, on Tuesday, only 19 out of 80 candidates passed the test, with 42 failing on the rainy day. On Monday, out of 62 candidates, 31 passed.

“With the reduction in the number of tests conducted daily, we now have more time to conduct detailed assessments. We have raised the bar in terms of quality,” the officer said. According to the new rules, the number of tests conducted daily is capped at 40 for each MVD inspector.

Currently, the Ernakulam RTO conducts a maximum of 80 driving tests daily, reduced from 120 tests earlier.

Going gets tougher