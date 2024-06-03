Kerala strengthening general education sector by equipping students with tools to face new era: CM

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government is strengthening the general education sector in such a way as to equip the students with enough tools that would aid them to face the new era and the world.
The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the state-level Praveshanotsavam 2024 (school reopening) at the Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara in Kochi.
Expressing his heartfelt greetings to all children who have entered the new world of knowledge, Pinarayi said the general education sector should be considered and protected like the apple of the eye.
The general education protection campaign was launched in 2016 when the public education sector faced a steep decline, he said. "The campaign had gained national-level popularity. The changes are visible today throughout the general education sector. Various facilities have been provided in the schools for the children. Our schools are well-equipped with high-tech classrooms, robotics kits, and innovative curricula that promote knowledge with fun," he said. The CM said that he wished the children would be able to use all these facilities and progress in life.
About the textbooks and the uniforms, the CM said that they were distributed even before the start of the academic year. Pinarayi further said that the changes are happening in the schools as a result of the continuation of the steps being taken by the government to transform Kerala into an advanced knowledge society.
He said the state's education sector is made up of 13,000 schools, more than 45 lakh students, 2 lakh teachers and more than 20,000 non-teaching staff.
"Children's education is the responsibility of not only their families but also the society. This was evident during the pandemic. At that time, government systems and people's initiatives went along hand-in-hand when it came to children's education. It is no small matter that Kerala has come first in the NITI Aayog's School Education Quality Index. We have been able to make great progress in the academic field and infrastructure development," the CM said.
Funds for the construction of 973 schools in the state were made available from KIIFB. "The development of physical facilities for 2,000 schools was also made possible. A special fund was also made available to the aided schools," he added.
As for the initiative launched to eliminate the digital divide, the CM said, "1.5 lakh laptops, 70,000 projectors and 2,000 robotic kits have been made available to schools in the state to provide equal opportunities to children in the field of information technology education. During this period 30,373 teachers were appointed in the state."
For the physically challenged students, the state government has decided to make the school campuses disabled-friendly, he said. "Scientific method of education is followed for differently-abled children. The school campus will be converted so that they can use it without any hindrance. A special project is also being implemented to provide educational facilities to the children of Edamalakudy, the only tribal village in the state," he added.
The state-level programmes began with the Praveshanotsavam theme song that was performed by the students of Elamakkara Govt Higher Secondary School. The CM presented bags and umbrellas to the new children.