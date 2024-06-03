Kerala strengthening general education sector by equipping students with tools to face new era: CM

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government is strengthening the general education sector in such a way as to equip the students with enough tools that would aid them to face the new era and the world.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the state-level Praveshanotsavam 2024 (school reopening) at the Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara in Kochi.

Expressing his heartfelt greetings to all children who have entered the new world of knowledge, Pinarayi said the general education sector should be considered and protected like the apple of the eye.

The general education protection campaign was launched in 2016 when the public education sector faced a steep decline, he said. "The campaign had gained national-level popularity. The changes are visible today throughout the general education sector. Various facilities have been provided in the schools for the children. Our schools are well-equipped with high-tech classrooms, robotics kits, and innovative curricula that promote knowledge with fun," he said. The CM said that he wished the children would be able to use all these facilities and progress in life.

About the textbooks and the uniforms, the CM said that they were distributed even before the start of the academic year. Pinarayi further said that the changes are happening in the schools as a result of the continuation of the steps being taken by the government to transform Kerala into an advanced knowledge society.