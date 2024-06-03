Travancore Rayons land to host green industries says P Rajeeve

KOCHI: If things go to plan, 68 acres of land under Travancore Rayons in Perumbavoor will be turned into an IT/industrial park focusing on ‘green industries’.

Of the 73 acres of land in the possession of Travancore Rayons, 5 acres were granted to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). A total of 35 acres were given to the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra). The remaining 30 acres are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala High Court’s liquidator.

“We need to get almost 30 acres of land more from the liquidator. A master plan for the available 30 acres of land has been made by Kinfra. We have asked them to get started on the preparations,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

“After ‘pokku-varavu’ procedures, the value of the land will be fixed and the remaining 30 acres will also come under our possession. By this time, a master plan for the remaining 30 acres will also be ready. Once everything is in place, Kinfra will start its work,” the minister told TNIE.

When contacted, Kinfra managing director Santhosh Koshy said discussions are happening at the government level. “Only after things are finalised, will Kinfra come into the picture,” he said.

However, another official at Kinfra said a portion of their budget has been allocated to develop the plan. He said the area will be developed as an industrial park with a focus on green industries.

“This means that industries such as IT and electronics, to name a few, can be expected to rise on the Travancore Rayons’ plot,” he said.