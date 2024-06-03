Woman complains to Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena George against private, govt hospitals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George alleging medical negligence during treatment at SUT Academy of Medical Sciences in Venjaramoodu (SUT) and later at the SAT Hospital, the maternal and child health wing of the Government Medical College Hospital, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Veni Bose, a resident of Venjaramoodu, had filed the complaint on March 28, she received a reply recently from the Chief Minister’s Office saying the complaint has been forwarded to the Nedumangad DySP. The police recorded the woman’s statement and informed her that the statements of her husband and mother, who were the bystanders, will also be recorded.

Veni had complained against Dr B Laila, head of the gynaecology department at SUT, and Dr Ajith S, unit head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the SAT Hospital. She alleged that a piece of cotton was left inside her abdomen during surgery at SUT and that this fact was concealed in the discharge summary from SAT hospital. Despite seeking treatment multiple times, she was sent back without proper care, the complaint said.

Veni underwent a hysterectomy procedure at SUT on June 13 last year. After discharge, she began experiencing severe bleeding and pain. Despite multiple visits to Dr Laila, she was told it was normal bleeding and sent back. As the pain worsened, she sought treatment at SAT Hospital in August. An emergency surgery was performed at SAT after a scan revealed a foreign object inside her abdomen.

Suspicion arose when it was noted on the case sheet at SAT Hospital that a surgical mop was removed from her abdomen. However, that was not recorded in the discharge summary. The doctors did not provide a clear response regarding the matter, according to the complaint.

Veni’s complaint also mentions that after she was taken to the post-operative ward, Dr Laila of SUT visited her at SAT Hospital. On enquiry about how she knew of the surgery, Dr Laila said her students were doctors at SAT Hospital.

Veni alleged that both hospitals conspired to cover up the issue by stating in the discharge summary that the infection was caused by a foreign body. Veni was in a critical condition due to severe infection and excessive bleeding. In the complaint, she demanded action against the doctors for serious medical negligence and its concealment.

When contacted, SAT Hospital superintendent Dr Bindu S said the hospital’s official response will be provided later. Meanwhile, SUT Academy of Medical Sciences refused to comment on the issue.

Allegations