Kerala mechanic designs twin magazine rifle, gets patent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jayesh Natarajan juggles many hats with ease. During day time, the 36-year-old resident of Nagaroor in Thiruvananthapuram repairs two-wheelers at his workshop. In the evening, he is busy attending BTech classes at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET).

And, for the past five years, Jayesh has also been relentlessly pursuing research on rifles. The work eventually won him a patent. Jayesh was awarded the patent by the Government of India recently for his innovative idea of a ‘twin magazine rifle’, which could be an asset for the defence sector.

The patented design of the rifle is a modification of the single magazine rifle currently used by defence and security forces.

“At present, a solider has to manually load a fresh magazine once the existing magazine is exhausted during firing. The twin magazine rifle does away with this requirement. This will save a soldier valuable time during live combat,” explained Jayesh.

According to him, the Army Design Bureau has initiated steps to examine the technical competency and feasibility of his design.

While former Director General of Police Alexander Jacob helped Jayesh in getting access to advanced books on ballistics, Lt General (Retd) Sarath Chand, former Vice Chief of Army Staff, helped clear any technical doubts that he had.

Praveen Raj R S, senior principal scientist in CSIR’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), gave him guidance and encouraged him to apply for a patent.