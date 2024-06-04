Lok Sabha election outcome crucial for top Congress leaders in Kerala

KOCHI: With the Congress expected to make gains in Kerala in the latest Lok Sabha polls, it is intriguing to consider what the election results might mean for its top leaders.

A massive victory would be a significant achievement for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who served as the chief campaigner for the UDF. This was the first general elections after Satheesan, who is also the UDF chairman, became the Congress legislative party leader in 2021.

Having taken the reigns of the front following the Oommen Chandy-Ramesh Chennithala period, Satheesan is aiming for a clean sweep in the state to prove his leadership.

“With Congress state president K Sudhakaran occupied with retaining his Lok Sabha seat in Kannur, Satheesan led the campaign across all 20 constituencies on his own. Last time, the UDF won 19 seats, but after the Kerala Congress (M) switched sides to the Left front, the number dropped to 18. If the UDF surpasses 18 seats, it would significantly boost Satheesan’s position heading into the 2026 assembly polls,” said a top Congress leader.

The leader cited Satheesan leading two bypoll campaigns – Thrikkakara and Puthuppally – successfully, bringing out the full organisational machinery of the Congress.

At the same time, some leaders highlighted the contributions of senior leader Chennithala, who was the campaign committee chairman.