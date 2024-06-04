Lok Sabha election outcome crucial for top Congress leaders in Kerala

KOCHI: With the Congress expected to make gains in Kerala in the latest Lok Sabha polls, it is intriguing to consider what the election results might mean for its top leaders.
A massive victory would be a significant achievement for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who served as the chief campaigner for the UDF. This was the first general elections after Satheesan, who is also the UDF chairman, became the Congress legislative party leader in 2021.
Having taken the reigns of the front following the Oommen Chandy-Ramesh Chennithala period, Satheesan is aiming for a clean sweep in the state to prove his leadership.
“With Congress state president K Sudhakaran occupied with retaining his Lok Sabha seat in Kannur, Satheesan led the campaign across all 20 constituencies on his own. Last time, the UDF won 19 seats, but after the Kerala Congress (M) switched sides to the Left front, the number dropped to 18. If the UDF surpasses 18 seats, it would significantly boost Satheesan’s position heading into the 2026 assembly polls,” said a top Congress leader.
The leader cited Satheesan leading two bypoll campaigns – Thrikkakara and Puthuppally – successfully, bringing out the full organisational machinery of the Congress.
At the same time, some leaders highlighted the contributions of senior leader Chennithala, who was the campaign committee chairman.
“Despite his responsibilities in Maharashtra, he campaigned actively for all UDF candidates. Achieving more than 18 seats would be a positive outcome. Besides Kerala, a strong performance in Maharashtra would enhance his profile as a reliable leader,” said a close associate of Chennithala.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal too played a crucial role, from deciding candidates to setting the campaign agenda. A clean sweep would significantly boost Venugopal’s national stature.
“He could rightfully claim prestigious parliamentary posts,” maintained a source, adding that Venugopal might secure a major portfolio if the INDIA bloc comes to power, or possibly the Leader of the Opposition post in the Lok Sabha.
However, all these hinge on Congress’s performance nationally. Additionally, it would be a matter of pride for Venugopal given that some senior Congress leaders had left the party in recent years, blaming him for previous setbacks.
Meanwhile, there are reports that an organisational restructuring would happen at the top level in the Kerala unit of the party, depending on the poll outcome.
