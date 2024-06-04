Lotus set to bloom in Kerala after long wait as Suresh Gopi establishes big lead

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending a long wait of several decades, the BJP is set to open its Lok Sabha account from Kerala for the first time ever. Riding on a pro-Modi wave, the party's Suresh Gopi has ensured a comfortable lead in Thrissur.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who took on the CPI's ex-minister VS Sunil Kumar and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan in Thrissur, had a clear lead right from the first round, and by 12.30 noon, had crossed the 65,000 mark.

The ex-Rajya Sabha MP, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 assembly polls from Thrissur, has been actively concentrating on the temple town for long. The actor was able to make inroads not just into the Hindu vote base, but was also successful in winning the hearts of the Christian community here.

Suresh Gopi's victory shows that the BJP's Christian outreach programme, where the saffron party has been reaching out to church heads, has borne fruit. Recently his offering of a golden crown to the Lourde's Metropolitan Cathedral had triggered major discussions.