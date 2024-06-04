Pachathuruthu will help achieve Net Zero Carbon target, says Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM said a creative approach is needed to counter environmental deterioration. The Kerala government has taken up a massive campaign for environment conservation. As part of this, 70,000 km of streams and over 400km of rivers were revived.

The Haritha Kerala Mission is carrying out a historic river revival project. At present, water budget and related activities to mitigate flood and drought are being held at 342 local bodies. “This should be expanded to all local bodies. Farming should be carried out on all unused land holdings. Interventions should be made for sustainable conservation of natural resources and to reinstate natural ecosystems,” he said.

He added that the conservation of natural resources and environmental sustainability are political topics. The greed of capitalism and exploitation of nature have also contributed to climate change and other disasters, he added.

1k green spaces to come up in state

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 1,000 new ‘pachathuruthus’ will be set up in the state as part of the World Environment Day. One pachathuruthu will be established in each local self-government institution. A district-level inauguration will be held for the programme and the event will be attended by ministers, MLAs, district collectors and other people’s representatives. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will inaugurate the programme at Kavoram, Manikkal grama panchayat, MLA Xavier Chittilappilly at Santha Higher Secondary School, Avanoor, and MLA

K P Kunhammad Kutty at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maniyoor, Kozhikode.