BJP breaks Kerala jinx, vote share grows

KOCHI: The BJP, though shocked with the results at the national level, is happy with its performance in Kerala. The victory of Suresh Gopi from Thrissur has not only helped the party break the Kerala jinx, but also send the message that it is a force to be reckoned with in the state.

Though Union ministers V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar lost by wafer-thin margins, the party bettered its position in the state by improving its vote share by 3.5%. Senior party leaders opined that the party BJP should have won in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal with better coordination at the grassroots.

The biggest surprise, however, was seen in Alappuzha and Alathur seats.

Repeating her record of doubling the party’s vote share in every election she contests, Sobha Surendran, who entered the fight in Alappuzha at the last moment, upped BJP’s vote share by 11.08%. By securing 2,99,648 votes, against 1,87,729 votes polled by the party in 2019, Sobha has added one more constituency to the list of BJP’s A+ seats.

Also, in 2019, Sobha improved BJP’s vote share in Attingal from 90,528 to 2,48,081, inspiring the leadership to concentrate more in the constituency. Sobha’s contribution, in fact, laid the foundation for V Muraleedharan’s spirited performance in Attingal this time.

Meanwhile, in Alathur, BJP’s T N Sarasu improved the party’s vote share from 89,803 in 2019 to 1,88,230, adding 10.18% more votes.