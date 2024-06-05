CPM game plan goes wrong in Kerala's Vadakara

KOZHIKODE: It was the campaign style adopted by UDF candidate Shafi Parambil coupled with the consolidation of Muslim votes that thwarted CPM’s attempt to recapture the Vadakara constituency by fielding the party’s most popular face. K K Shailaja adopted the conventional style of electioneering and was heavily banking on her ‘Covid Warrior’ image. It was more than enough to take on K Muraleedharan, who was deputed earlier by the UDF in the constituency.

But unexpectedly Shafi landed in Vadakara with a bang and took the campaign with a storm.

IUML cadres, who were miffed by the denial of additional seats for their party, enthusiastically welcomed Shafi to Vadakara. They almost treated him as their third candidate and vigorously worked for his victory. This had forced the CPM to rethink its strategy and the party started attacking the UDF for ‘communalising the campaign.’ K T Jaleel accused the IUML of ‘greenising’ the campaign and equalled it with the ‘saffronisation’ of the Sangh Parivar.

There were allegations that the CPM was trying to fan the Hindu sentiment against Shafi. CPM, on its part, alleged that the UDF resorted to hitting below the belt and accused the rival of spreading fake messages and doctored videos, which became hot discussion during the campaign. After the results were announced, Shailaja said that the social media campaign had affected the outcome of the poll.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp message in the name of a Youth League worker that labelled the LDF candidate a ‘Kafir’ emerged towards the end of the campaign. Police are yet to identify the hands behind the message but the UDF alleged that it originated from the CPM camps.