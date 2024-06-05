Poll results a blow for BJP, LDF to take corrective steps: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lok Sabha election results have dealt a big blow to the attempts of the BJP to scuttle democracy and constitutional values, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister also admitted that the LDF could not register the win it expected in Kerala and assured that corrective measures will be taken to implement the policies of his government more effectively.

On the national scenario, Pinarayi said the people have rejected the propaganda unleashed by the majority of the media, the ruling dispensation and central agencies backed by money power. This was quite evident in the results as the BJP was unable to gain a simple majority. He said the people of India have wrecked the BJP's pipe dream that it could continue in power by dividing society on communal and sectarian lines.

The results in Kerala have prompted the LDF to rectify its drawbacks and to effectively resist the false propaganda against the state government, he said. The LDF will also dispel the misunderstanding that such propaganda may have created in the minds of the people in the state, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Left viewed the victory of the BJP in Thrissur 'seriously'. A win for the saffron party in a state that is hailed as the epitome of secularism needed to be critically examined. He said the LDF would continue to strive towards upholding secular values.

Taking the people along, the LDF government will ensure welfare and progress of the state, Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister also thanked those who worked and voted for the LDF in the Lok Sabha elections. He also greeted voters across the country who had voted against the BJP under the firm resolve to protect democracy.