UDF tide ebbs in Thrissur, Alathur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political narrative of anti-incumbency set by the Congress and UDF leadership has served them well this general elections. But the loss of Thrissur and Alathur saw the front settle for 18 seats, one less than what they achieved five years ago.

Taking a bit of sheen off the claims of a UDF wave, though, is the dismal failure of senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan in Thrissur, that too being relegated to the third position.Particularly concerning is that the setback happened when the latest LS elections saw the UDF camp working unitedly.

While the NDA government froze the Congress’s bank accounts ahead of the polls, the party leadership ensured it did not affect candidates’ prospects, even as the AICC leadership aimed for a clean sweep to garner maximum seats for the INDIA bloc. If Thrissur also saw a Christian consolidation in favour of BJP’s Suresh Gopi, local party workers were peeved with the highhandedness of Ramya Haridas in Alathur.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE that a sympathy wave worked in favour of Suresh Gopi, as he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 assembly elections.