Veteran journalist B R P Bhaskar dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist and human rights activist B R P Bhaskar passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was 92. Bhaskar, who had covered the very first Lok Sabha election during 1951-52, worked as an editor at many leading national newspapers in the country. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence that spanned several decades.

His career, spanning over seven decades, saw him work in key editorial positions across media houses. He was the co-editor of The Hindu in Chennai (1953-1958), deputy editor of The Statesman in New Delhi (1959-1963), and co-editor of Patriot (1963-65).

He worked at UNI from 1965 to 1983 after which he joined the Deccan Herald. From 1996 to 1997, he worked as the director and consultant of Andhra Pradesh Times. He even contributed as a columnist for Gulf Today newspaper in Sharjah. His biography, News Room, won the 2022 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in the biography and autobiography category.

Born in 1932 in Kayikkara, Kollam, Bhaskar’s early life was influenced by his parents A K Bhaskar, the owner of Navabharatham daily, and Meenakshi.

He pursued a bachelor’s degree in physics from SN College, Kollam, before embarking on his journalistic journey, which began as a trainee journalist at The Hindu in 1952.

Bhaskar’s personal life bore the weight of tragedy with the loss of his wife Rama in 2023 and his daughter Bindu Bhaskar Balaji in 2019. In his later years, he battled age-related macular degeneration, eventually moving to a geriatric care centre in Chennai in 2023.

Hundreds paid their respects as his mortal remains were laid for public homage at the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram and his residence on Tuesday. The body was cremated at Santhikavadom.