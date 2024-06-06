BJP plans to keep LS momentum going in Kerala, eyes major gains in 2025, 2026

KOCHI: Buoyed by its performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, the BJP state leadership has decided to begin preparations for the local body elections in 2025 and the assembly elections in 2026.

The BJP, which secured its first LS seat — Thrissur — in the state and also increased its vote share in many constituencies, will be positioning itself as a futuristic party focused on development. Its candidates who performed well in the just concluded polls will be asked to concentrate on the respective constituencies, and spend 10 days a month there.

An analysis of BJP’s vote share shows it came first in 11 assembly segments six of them under Thrissur LS constituency and second in eight others.

The party will be concentrating on 20 assembly seats for the 2026 elections. Its immediate focus, however, will be on Palakkad, which will go for a bypoll soon following the victory of incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil from Vadakara LS constituency.

Actor Suresh Gopi, who won from Thrissur by 74,686 votes, secured first place in six assembly segments with comfortable margins, igniting BJP’s hopes. Guruvayur was the lone assembly segment where he couldn’t make an impact.

Likewise, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was ahead of rival Shashi Tharoor by 22,126 votes in Nemom, 10,842 votes in Kazhakkoottam and 8,162 in Vattiyoorkavu assembly segments under Thiruvananthapuram LS constituency. However, Parassala, Neyyattinkara and Kovalam segments stood by Tharoor, sealing Rajeev’s fate.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s performance in Attingal LS constituency too has given BJP the feeling that it can win the seat with a little more effort. Muraleedharan secured a lead of 6,287 votes in Attingal and 4,779 votes in Kattakkada assembly constituencies.

The BJP leadership feels the LS poll results helped it overcome political untouchability and created a feeling that the party is a serious player in Kerala politics.