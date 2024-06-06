CPM rout: End of road for veteran leaders in Kerala?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CPM’s second consecutive big defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has put question marks over the future of veteran leaders. The CPM had fielded 15 candidates ranging from a politburo member to state committee members and sitting MLAs, besides its lone sitting MP, on the party symbol. However, voters rejected everyone except Minister K Radhakrishnan.

The defeats of politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, central committee members K K Shailaja, Elamaram Kareem and T M Thomas Isaac, state committee members M V Jayarajan and M V Balakrishnan, MLAs M Mukesh and V Joy, ex-minister C Raveendranath, former MP Joice George, and sitting MP A M Ariff had shocked the leadership.

In the aftermath of the debacle, the political future looks bleak for some leaders even as the introspection in the coming days is set to be crucial for others. There was a strong opinion within the CPM that veteran leaders should be shown the door and new blood given chances.

Right from the start of the candidate selection process, the leadership had said the sole criteria for candidate selection was winnability. However, it is alleged that based on that single criterion many names were pushed into the candidates’ list bypassing opinions from lower committees.

“When actor Mukesh’s name was floating in the party circles, some district-level leaders reportedly tried to suggest a young woman councillor’s name instead. But they were asked to remain silent and warned that if they raised objections and the actor was defeated, they would be held responsible. So, they chose not to speak,” a CPM leader told TNIE.